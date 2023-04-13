Bronzeville Center for the Arts’ new executive director seeks to leave an ‘indelible mark’ on Milwaukee

By
-
Robert Parker
Robert Parker

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts has its first executive director and chief executive officer in Robert Parker. Parker, a North Carolina native, has decades of experience in leading the design and development of museums across the country. Most recently, he served as the executive director at The Chickasaw Nation-Chickasaw Inkana Foundation in Tupelo, Mississippi,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display