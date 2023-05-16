Breaking Ground: Sky High Marketing to build new HQ

By
-

Waukesha-based merchandising agency Sky High Marketing plans to build a new corporate headquarters. After briefly exploring renovating the former Associated Bank building at North Grand and Wisconsin avenues in downtown Waukesha, the firm recently received city approval to construct a 38,960-square-foot facility on an 11.8-acre site in the Waukesha Corporate Center, a 90-acre business park

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

