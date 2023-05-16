Breaking Ground: Sky High Marketing to build new HQ

Waukesha-based merchandising agency Sky High Marketing plans to build a new corporate headquarters.
After briefly exploring renovating the former Associated Bank building at North Grand and Wisconsin avenues in downtown Waukesha, the firm recently received city approval to construct a 38,960-square-foot facility on an 11.8-acre site in the Waukesha Corporate Center, a 90-acre business park on the city’s southern edge. Sky High is currently located at 259 W. Broadway in Waukesha.
The new building will feature a mezzanine office level with an outdoor deck as well as a spacious outdoor patio. The site also provides space for, eventually, a 60,000-square-foot addition, according to a news release.
Owner: Sky High Marketing
Size: 38,960 square feet
Address: Waukesha Corporate Center, Highway 59 and Center Road