Bradley Foundation granted $14.5 million to Wisconsin organizations in 2024

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation has given $14.5 million in grants to 120 local and state organizations this year.

The foundation has granted more than $1.3 billion since 1985, according to its Monday announcement. It has made over 16,000 grants across over 2,000 organizations aiming to support families, communities, arts and culture, education and economic growth.

“It’s often said that Milwaukee is a hidden gem, with its beautiful lakefront, architectural charm and hardworking citizens,” Bradley Foundation president and chief executive officer Rick Graber said in the news release. “The namesakes of the foundation couldn’t have agreed more and held a deep affinity for the city in which they built their business and raised their families. As stewards of their legacy, we are committed to contributing to institutions that make Milwaukee a world class city and to groups that seek to improve lives by opening opportunity.”

Area recipients of the Bradley Foundation’s 2024 grants include:

Dimension, a sober living community in Milwaukee: $100,000 JobsWork MKE: $100,000

Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School in Wauwatosa: $1.2 million and $200,000

Milwaukee Academy of Science: $300,000 and $150,000

The Pabst Mansion: $275,000

Racine Literacy Council: $50,000

In 2023, the Bradley Foundation awarded $15.7 million in grants to 112 organizations across Wisconsin.