Bradley Foundation awarded $15.7 million in grants to Wisconsin organizations in 2023

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation gave $15.7 million in grants to organizations in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin in 2023. The Milwaukee-based grantmaking organization recently announced its annual statewide giving total, surpassing last year’s total by 8%. Honoring the legacy of the Allen-Bradley Company co-founders, the foundation supports organizations that promote arts, culture, education, health

Bel Canto Chorus: $40,000 to support general operations. Milwaukee’s oldest continually performing arts group, Bel Canto Chorus has been part of the community for 92 years.

Milwaukee Public Library Foundation: $90,000 to support general operations. MPLF supports the improvement of the library's branches, the enrichment of its collections, and the expansion of its programs.

Neu-Life Community Resource Center: $800,000 to support a capital campaign and $90,000 to support general operations. Neu-Life is a faith-based organization on Milwaukee's near north side that helps young people become independent, resilient, and self-reliant adults. It serves more than 2,000 kids annually and more than half of its current staff are former participants in its programs. Neu-Life recently launched a capital campaign for the construction of a multi-purpose community center, called Neu Vue, that will provide safe and affordable housing for those who age out of its youth programs but still need the support of a community.

Greater Galilee Community Development Corporation: $100,000 to support general operations. GG is the outreach arm of Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Milwaukee's near north side. Its mission is to promote self help among residents of the community through social engagement and intergenerational learning activities.

Bader Hillel Academy: $25,000 to support general operations. BHA provides a comprehensive Judaic and secular education to K-8 students.

Bader Hillel High: $25,000 to support general operations. BHH uses traditional and new education models to create an academically rigorous, yet flexible environment to meet each student’s needs.

