Board Game Barrister moving back to Bayshore this fall

Three years after moving out of Bayshore, Board Game Barrister has announced plans to move its North Shore location back into the Glendale shopping center.

The Milwaukee-based games, toys and puzzles retailer expects to open its new storefront next month at 5789 N. Bayshore Drive, adjacent to The Cheesecake Factory and just north of Barnes & Noble. It will replace Board Game Barrister’s current North Shore location, which opened in summer 2019, at 5530 N. Port Washington Road. The final day of business its current North Shore location is Sept. 18.

“We’re very excited to return to Bayshore in a brand new space,” said Gordon Lugauer, owner of Board Game Barrister. “We loved being a part of this shopping center prior to our departure in 2019. With the recent remodeling and the arrival of new anchor stores like Total Wine and Target, the shopping center looks more vibrant and lively than ever before. We can’t wait to bring our amazing team and great selection of tabletop fun back to Bayshore.”

Lugauer founded Board Game Barrister in 2005 and opened the Bayshore location in 2006, the same year a $300 million redevelopment project transformed Bayshore from an indoor mall to its current town center concept. Bayshore’s most recent redevelopment has aimed to downsize the mall’s retail space and demolish or convert existing buildings for other uses, drawing a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences development.