BMO cutting 44 jobs at downtown Milwaukee office

By
-
BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee.

BMO plans to eliminate 44 jobs at its downtown Milwaukee office due to “changing business needs,” according to a notice filed with the state Department of Workforce Development. The cuts will take place as of Dec. 31 at the bank’s 790 N. Water Street location. That address is the location of the BMO Tower, which

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display