BizTimes seeks nominations for Entrepreneur and Innovation Awards

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its Entrepreneur and Innovations Awards, which will be presented at the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum on Dec. 10.

The awards program will shine the spotlight on the region’s most successful entrepreneurs and the most innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.

Ideal Entrepreneur Award nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal Innovation Award nominees are companies that develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Click here to submit a nomination. The nomination deadline is Nov. 5.

Nominees for the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha County and be able to attend the Innovation & Entrepreneur Forum.

The Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum will be held on Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. The event is sponsored by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nicholas S.C. The supporting sponsor is Vistage.

Attendees of the program will learn best practices for developing and sustaining a culture of innovation from speakers and panel discussions. They also will learn ways to apply the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs to how they run their own business or team.

