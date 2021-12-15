Notable Heroes in Health Care: South Shore Health Departments

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

The South Milwaukee/St. Francis, Cudahy and Oak Creek municipal health departments have been working together on COVID-related initiatives since the beginning of the pandemic.

Partnerships included a drive-thru testing clinic in South Milwaukee’s downtown, multiple traveling vaccination clinics and a standing vaccination clinic at the former Kmart store in Cudahy. These projects were all executed while simultaneously conducting disease investigation, responding to citizen questions, enforcing local orders within the respective communities and continuing regular health programming.

Staffing included an all-hands-on-deck approach and the hiring of temporary employees to account for additional responsibilities, said Patrick Brever, assistant city administrator for South Milwaukee.

“The pandemic response from these departments has required constant communication, collaboration, and long working hours for all involved. The South Shore health departments and their staffs have all demonstrated what it means to be a hero in the health care field. Our communities are privileged to have such a dedicated team,” Brever said.