Annual daylong business-to-business BizExpo event to be held on May 13

BizTimes Staff
BizExpo, BizTimes Media’s annual daylong business-to-business education and networking event, the largest of its kind in southeastern Wisconsin, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

BizExpo 2025 will begin with a keynote presentation, called Elevate Your Leadership, from Julio Melara, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Melara Enterprises, a multi-media company which publishes Business Report, 225 Magazine, InRegister magazine, Daily Report, 10|12 Industry Report and many other niche publications, websites and e-newsletters. He is also the founder of Business Report’s Executive Leadership Academy– a program for advancing professionals and entrepreneurs that offers personal development, professional growth, leadership exposure and insight from guest CEO speakers.

At BizExpo, Melara will share strategies and leadership insights from his more than three decades of experience in building thriving businesses. Key takeaways will include: embracing a growth mindset, the power of passion and the importance of serving others.

The keynote address at BizExpo is sponsored by Ixonia Bank.

BizExpo will also feature an exhibit floor with more than 60 exhibitors. Click here to see a list of the exhibitors. Click here to reserve an exhibit booth at BizExpo.

BizExpo will also have numerous business education and strategy seminars. Click here for the seminar schedule. Seminar sponsors are 7RiversCarroll University, Carthage College, Codebaby, Lauber, MSOE, QPS, River Run and Saturn Lounge.

Other BizExpo sponsors include Versiti, Johnson Financial Group and Cinch I.T.

