Big gifts with big impact from 2024

Many generous individuals and companies across southeastern Wisconsin support a wide range of causes in our community. While gifts of any size can make a big impact, here is a roundup of some of the biggest gifts and fundraising efforts from the past year:

The Rep reaches fundraising goal to rebuild theater complex

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced in September that it reached its $78 million fundraising goal for the Associated Bank Theater Center project. Nearly 600 donors contributed to the Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign, which was kept open to raise additional funds for items that were previously removed from the project’s plan in order to cap the cost at $78 million. The Associated Bank Theater Center is being built in the same space as the Milwaukee Rep’s Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee and is set to open in fall 2025. While the $78 million raised for the project came from private philanthropy, the State Building Commission later approved $1.9 million in state funding for items removed from the renovation plans.

Brothers Marvin and Jeffery Levy donate $75 million to UW-Madison’s new engineering building

UW-Madison alumni Marvin and Jeffrey Levy operate the Madison-based alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage supplier Phillips Distributing Corp. In September, the Levy brothers made a $75 million donation to UW-Madison in honor of their brother, Phillip A. Levy, who died in 2021. The new 395,000-square-foot building will be named the Phillip A. Levy Engineering Center and will need $347 million to complete. So far, the project has acquired $197 million in state funding and $110 million in private donations, including the $75 million from the Levy brothers. The project still needs just over $40 million to be fully funded.

John and Tashia Morgridge donate $10 million to Alverno College

John Morgridge, the former CEO and chairman of Cisco Systems, and his wife, Tashia, donated $10 million to Alverno College in August 2024. The donation was one of the largest donations in Alverno’s history and was made through their philanthropic organization, the TOSA Foundation. Kathy Hudson, the chair of the Alverno College board of trustees, said the Morgridges’ gift is “transformational.” The college is facing financial challenges. Earlier this year, Alverno announced plans to eliminate 25 faculty, 12 staff positions and reduce its undergraduate and graduate major options. The college also announced it would eliminate its track and field team.

Children’s launches massive fundraising campaign

Children’s Wisconsin announced a $300 million community fundraising campaign to support its child care services and research. The campaign, called “Brighter Than Ever,” is the largest campaign in the health system’s history and looks to raise $300 million by Dec. 31, 2025. Children’s Wisconsin has already raised $266 million toward that goal; the funds will support the organization’s efforts to improve the physical, dental, social and mental health of children across the state.

