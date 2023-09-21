Bevco Engineering Co.

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Sussex | Founded: 1965 Industry: Manufacturing Employees: 99

Bevco Engineering designs and builds electrical control systems and panels for the industrial, health care and electric vehicle markets.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Chris Shult, chief executive officer: “Our commitment to quality, on-time delivery and ability to help drive costs down through our automation has helped our growth over the past three years.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We have worked hard to create a great working environment for our entire team, including developing better training methods to get new employees productive in a shorter time frame.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The ability to scale the business quickly and having the right people with the necessary skill sets.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are continuing to invest in new equipment and automation. This includes going through a business process transformation through the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system. We also anticipate the expansion of our current facility.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Listen to your customers and your employees. They will both tell you what they need to help make your company successful.”