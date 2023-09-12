BAYCOM’s security ecosystem leverages AI to offer proactive monitoring approach  

Businesses no longer need to rely on multiple service providers to handle the varying components of their building’s security protocol. Pewaukee-based BAYCOM
, a provider of wireless voice and data communications and video surveillance solutions, has brought together several pieces of technology to offer the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem.
Katie Busch
, president of BAYCOM, said the company provides “mission critical” technology. This includes two-way radios, video monitoring, door access control, direct radio connection to the 911 system, emergency push notifications, automatic license plate recognition, and AI and advanced analytics.
BAYCOM is a Motorola
Solutions authorized partner. This means Motorola provides the base technology used in the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem while BAYCOM provides the customization and installation services desired by each customer. BAYCOM, founded in 1956, originally specialized in repairing mobile radios. Since then, BAYCOM has diversified to offer an entire safety system.
“We’re looking to keep our customers connected with their communications, and safe and secure,” said Busch. “We’re creating this lifeline for the moments that matter for our customers.”
School systems are one of the biggest client bases that use the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem. The Mequon-Thiensville School District uses 220 two-way radios across six buildings that can communicate directly with first responders, connect to smart phones, send out emergency alerts, and track staff via GPS.
Katie Busch
Katie Busch[/caption]
Wauwatosa West High School also uses two-way radios to support special needs students when they need additional help. Within school buildings, BAYCOM has always provided two-way radios. The newer technology being used as part of the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem is video surveillance.
“It’s really about limiting access to their buildings from a video, security and access control,” said Busch. “The interest in using cameras and door access have obviously become a much greater interest as safety has become so critical for our schools.”
While schools might seem like the most obvious customers for BAYCOM’s Safety Reimagined Ecosystem, they’re just a portion of the company’s clients. BAYCOM works with approximately 400 companies in the Milwaukee area ranging from manufacturers to health care providers.
“You can have components of the system, but I think where we bring the value is deploying the entire ecosystem,” said Busch. “What differentiates us is our ability to integrate those different technologies really seamlessly, and we can do that at one point of contact for them.”
The artificial intelligence and advanced analytics used within the back end of the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem allows users to become more proactive when it comes to safety. The ecosystem itself can detect a potential problem and send out alerts immediately.
For example, something as simple as a door being propped open could trigger an alert that’s sent out to a building’s security team via their two-way radios, an email, or a text message. The AI used in the ecosystem will learn what behavior is typical within a certain building and can also be trained to search for specific hazards.
“I think it’s important that we use our human resources to respond and let the technology prevent and identify where there are issues,” said Busch. “No human can watch 20 screens at once.”
The ecosystem doesn’t only have to be used to spot potential safety issues. It can be used to watch for something as simple as a truck arriving to complete a delivery at a manufacturing facility.
As technology advances, Busch believes personal cell phones and apps will become increasingly tied into the ecosystem, so users can do everything from receive alerts to offer temporary remote access to a location.
As the technology continues to develop, BAYCOM discovered a need for a facility to showcase the entire ecosystem to possible customers. Last year, the company opened the Lifeline Technology Center in Sun Prairie for exactly that purpose.
“There’s everyday scenarios that can be worked through much more efficiently than trying to rewind and scroll through video footage,” said Bush. “The technology we offer is more than radios out of a box.”