BAYCOM’s security ecosystem leverages AI to offer proactive monitoring approach  

By
-

Businesses no longer need to rely on multiple service providers to handle the varying components of their building’s security protocol. Pewaukee-based BAYCOM, a provider of wireless voice and data communications and video surveillance solutions, has brought together several pieces of technology to offer the Safety Reimagined Ecosystem. Katie Busch, president of BAYCOM, said the company

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display