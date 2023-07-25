Bankruptcy documents allege former Window Select CEO paid $4.3 million to insiders

By
-

Last updated on July 25th, 2023 at 04:15 pmAs the former Menomonee Falls company Window Select makes its way through the bankruptcy process, the company that took it over, North Carolina-based Cogent Analytics, has allegedly found that former CEO Justin Kiswardy paid $4.3 million to insiders. Kiswardy not only paid $3.8 million to himself, but

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

