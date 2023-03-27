Balancing preservation and growth in a city of aging buildings

By
-
Zuwena Cotton
Zuwena Cotton Credit: Jake Hill Photography

Laid out in 1857 from land subdivided by Scottish railroad magnate Alexander Mitchell, the nine blocks that make up Historic Mitchell Street on Milwaukee’s south side were for decades home to Polish immigrants who made the area a center of daily life. A hive of commercial activity for Poles and other immigrants, the street had

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display