Summit Credit Union: Financial Wellness for Employees

The stronger people are financially, the stronger we are as a community. We live by this credit union principle at Summit Credit Union, offering free, nationally recognized financial education to Summit members and non-members — including your employees.

Invest in your team, at no cost.

Through our complimentary Financial Wellness for Employees by Summit program, we invite employers to partner with us to help make sure everyone is as good with their own money as they would be with anyone else’s.

Help employees be happier and healthier.

A wellness survey showed 92% of employees are stressed about their finances.* Financial Wellness for Employees by Summit helps people face their financial realities with confidence. And that pays off for both the employer and the employee, who is happier, healthier and more productive, at work and overall!

Lead the way in employee benefits with this easy, custom program.

We offer online, on-demand education tailored to each individual and, based on your company’s needs, we may include on-site education events to address your employees’ overall areas of interest. That flexibility to deliver top-notch financial education to your employees at home or in the workplace — at no cost — is empowering. And empowerment is what financial wellness is all about.

*BrightPlan 2023 Wellness Barometer Survey

