A Century of Bavarian tradition, community, and damn good Old Fashioneds

Tucked away on 59th Street in West Allis, a near suburb of Milwaukee, Kegel’s Inn is more than just a restaurant—it’s a time capsule of German tradition where locals and visitors alike come to soak in the warm glow of old-world hospitality. For nearly 100 years, this family-run institution has been dishing out authentic German fare, pouring classic Old Fashioneds, and proving that some traditions are just too good to mess with, especially a Friday fish fry.

A legacy steeped in tradition

Founded in 1924, Kegel’s Inn has weathered Prohibition, the Great Depression, and the ever-changing tides of restaurant trends, emerging each time stronger and more beloved than before. Its secret? Staying true to its roots. Walking through its doors is like stepping back in time—hand-painted murals, century-old wooden beams, and the clinking of steins create an ambiance that feels as comforting as a warm bowl of Bavarian goulash on a cold Wisconsin night.

“Our goal has always been to keep the experience authentic,” said Julian Kegel, fourth-generation owner and Stephanie Kegel, co-owner. “This isn’t a themed restaurant—it’s a living, breathing piece of Milwaukee history.”

Ask any regular what to order, and you’ll get a knowing smile and a long list of can’t-miss dishes. The crispy-yet-tender boneless duck, gravies made from scratch, and hand-pounded schnitzels are straight-up legendary, while the Friday fish fry has achieved cult status in a city that takes its fried fish seriously. And let’s not forget the warm German potato salad, served just like Oma used to make.

While Kegel’s remains steadfast in its traditional offerings, it’s not afraid to innovate. Their house beer, Kegel Brau, is a testament to their commitment to collaborations, offering prohibition history on every can that perfectly complements a hearty meal.

A place where community comes first

Kegel’s Inn isn’t just about food; it’s about people. It’s about the families coming here for generations, the first dates that turned into lifelong love stories, and the regulars who value the genuine atmosphere and legendary consistency.

Beyond the dining room, Kegel’s embraces its role as a community hub, from hosting the city’s most spirited Oktoberfest celebration to launching Bootleggers Alley, a heated tent where winter becomes just another excuse to raise a glass. With the addition of the War Memorial Beer Garden on Milwaukee’s Lakefront, they continue to find new ways to bring people together, proving that tradition isn’t about standing still—it’s about evolving with purpose.

The secret ingredient? Heart.

In a world where restaurants come and go, Kegel’s Inn has stood the test of time not just because of its food, its beer, or even its history. It’s because of the feeling you get when you walk in—the laughter echoing off the walls, the genuine warmth of the staff, and the sense that here, at this table, you are part of something bigger.

And that’s a tradition worth celebrating for another hundred years.

Kegel’s Inn

5901 West National Avenue

West Allis, WI 53214

Kegelsinn100.com

(414) 257-9999