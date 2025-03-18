Developing communities, creating value

J. Jeffers & Co., founded and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a mission-driven real estate development and investment firm dedicated to creating a lasting community impact.

Carrying out their commitment to historic preservation, adaptive reuse, and architecturally sensitive new construction for almost 15 years, the company transforms underutilized properties into catalysts for economic growth, equity, and revitalization.

J. Jeffers & Co. delivers developments that go beyond the physical structure — uplifting neighborhoods, creating jobs, and expanding access to housing. The company, guided by a community-centered approach, sets itself apart from other developers by seeking partnerships and working hand-in-hand with local officials to ensure each development fulfills the needs of the surrounding community.

Locally, the firm has reignited the historic Mitchell and Mackie buildings, pioneered Milwaukee’s first accessible student housing in partnership with Milwaukee Area Technical College, expanded affordable housing options, and revitalized Racine’s former Horlick Malt complex into a thriving mixed-use community.

Company impact also reaches beyond Wisconsin — bringing its formula for thoughtful development and transformative community investment to other cities, proving that developing communities and creating value go hand in hand.

14 Years | jjeffers.com