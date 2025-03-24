International Monetary Systems celebrates 40 years of barter

For 40 years, International Monetary Systems, dba IMS Barter, in New Berlin has helped tens of thousands of companies large and small across the country save cash, increase sales and attract new customers.

The IMS trade network allows clients to barter their goods and services through a unique system that uses trade dollars, which are units of exchange holding the same value as cash but allowing barter to take place between one or more parties when one party may not have a simultaneous need or desire for the goods or services of the other member.

In the last decade alone, IMS processed more than $1 billion in transactions, bringing new business to its clients.

IMS’s dedication to the business community goes all the way back to its founding – in 1985, Don Mardak was working as a salesman signing new clients in Milwaukee for a small trade exchange out of Appleton.

When the owner suddenly decided to move to Florida, Mardak felt the obligation to make things work for those who had committed to him. Continental Trade Exchange, the precursor to IMS, was founded with that goal in mind – to make good on the trust the local businesses had placed in him.

With over 700 years of cumulative experience in the barter and trade industry amongst its employees and more than 60 percent of accounts having 10 or more years with the company, loyalty and devotion are core tenants to IMS success.

Throughout the past four decades, IMS has grown from a small Milwaukee area trade exchange to a nationwide network through organic growth and more than 40 acquisitions. Covering more than 50 markets and more than 14,000 clients from Wisconsin to Florida and California to New York, IMS is uniquely able to provide sales opportunities across the country, opening up new markets for businesses that otherwise would only serve local clients.

“We congratulate BizTimes on their 30th anniversary,” said John Strabley, CEO. “Much like IMS, BizTimes has served to foster the Milwaukee business community and bring success to companies both large and small.”

