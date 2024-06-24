CG Schmidt’s Century of Innovation

In 1920, Charles G. Schmidt laid the foundation for a family-owned construction company known today as CG Schmidt. Four generations later, brothers President Eric Schmidt and Chief Executive Officer Rick Schmidt lead us on the continued charge towards innovation and growth.
We’re expanding as we follow our clients around the country. Our new Arizona office provides another home base to help clients pioneer their businesses in new locations, and as we grow our company, we grow our knowledge. We invest heavily in AI preconstruction management technologies, which makes us a more cost-effective builder. We also reduce construction time and minimize material waste with prefabrication (manufacturing building components in our yard before transporting them to jobsites).
Innovation isn’t always geographical or technological, sometimes it means focusing on safety at every stage of construction. We know investing time and resources into creating safe jobsites attracts the best field workers and subcontractors, while returning everyone home safely to their families.
Innovation can also mean improving the environments and communities we work in as CG Schmidt employees volunteer over 6,500 hours annually, and 10 percent of net operating income is donated back to communities we serve. To care for our employees, CG Schmidt was the first contractor in Wisconsin to become WELL Building certified for the health and well-being of employees and visitors at both the Madison and Milwaukee offices.
Just as we aim to innovate for the clients we serve, we aim to create change in the construction industry and take pride in training the innovators of tomorrow. Our apprenticeship program makes up roughly 25 percent of our workforce, and we teach Charles Schmidt’s values of innovation, caring, integrity, no surprises, accountability, and excellence.
After 100 years of strengthening communities through construction, we continue to create innovative spaces where children prosper, families unite and grow, lives are changed through medicine, seniors are aging comfortably, businesses thrive, people gather to worship, and more.
Let’s start a conversation about your project. Reach out to Meg McKenna at meg.mckenna@cgschmidt.com or 414-758-5572.
11777 W Lake Park Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53224
(414) 577-1177
cgschmidt.com