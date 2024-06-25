Innovative difference makers

Here at Inpro, we are focused on making a difference… for our customers, in our community and for each other. This is what drives us to be innovative. Our mission is to protect buildings and the people who use them, and we take pride in every innovation we bring to the market.
Each new product release is designed to meet the evolving needs of not only our customers, but also the clients they are providing value to. Our most recent product release, the LED Lighted Handrail, provides a brand-new option for lighting in patient rooms. It provides enhanced comfort and safety, but also allows the patient more control of their environment. The product is also designed to make it easy for our customer to integrate into the building.
Innovating from within
We are always striving for excellence and continuous improvement within the organization. From a digital transformation and integrating new software for efficiency to expanding our operations with a larger distribution center, we live innovation.
Inpro was one of the first companies in the state to become a Fitwel certified company for our focus on occupant wellness and health-affecting aspects of our built environment.
Innovation extends beyond our walls
With over three decades of employing Wisconsin residents, our roots are deeply embedded in the local community. In 2023, 54 percent of new hires were Wisconsin-based, showcasing our ongoing investment in local talent. Our employees logged 634 volunteer hours that same year, participating in a wide range of community service activities. From sponsoring local events to organizing drives for food, coats, toys, and school supplies, we strive to make a positive impact.
In addition to the community, we strive to make a difference for the environment. We are on track to become Net Zero Waste by 2025 and 70 percent of our products contain recycled content; plus, we have a take-back program that allows our customers to return product they bought from Inpro that would otherwise have ended up in a landfill.
Looking ahead
At Inpro, we are committed to driving progress in the industry and making a lasting difference in the communities we serve.
Join us on this journey of innovation and community service, and experience the Inpro difference for yourself. Together, we can build a better, more sustainable future.
S80 W18766 Apollo Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(800) 222-5556
inprocorp.com