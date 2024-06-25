Innovative difference makers

Thought Leadership: Leaders in Innovation

By
-

Here at Inpro, we are focused on making a difference… for our customers, in our community and for each other. This is what drives us to be innovative. Our mission is to protect buildings and the people who use them, and we take pride in every innovation we bring to the market. Each new product

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Kirstie Savinski, Marketing Manager, Inpro Architectural Products
Kirstie Savinski, Marketing Manager, Inpro Architectural Products
Kirstie Savinski, Marketing Manager for Inpro Architectural Products, is a Marketing Professional with 13 years of B2B marketing experience in the dental industry and commercial products / manufacturing.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR