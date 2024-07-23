Logout
Melissa Winter

Melissa Winter Named to Acuity’s Board of Directors

Acuity Insurance President Melissa Winter is named to the company’s Board of Directors. “Melissa has proven her capabilities as our company President and leader of our strong, capable executive team. We are delighted to have her join the Board,” said Board Chairman Bob Willis. “Having worked with Melissa for many years at Acuity, I know she will complement the diversity and strength of our Board that will help lead Acuity into the future,” said Ben Salzmann, CEO. “Her selection as our newest Director also continues our carefully planned leadership transition.” Winter joined Acuity in 1998 and became President in 2023.

Email:
mwinter@acuity.com
Website:
https://www.acuity.com/
Phone:
(800) 242-7666

