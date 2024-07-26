Winners announced for 2024 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

BizTimes Media recognized the Milwaukee area’s leading nonprofit organizations, corporate citizens, volunteers and philanthropists on Thursday at its annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

The finalists for each category were previously announced.

The 2024 winners, named Thursday, include:

- Advertisement -

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Think Ability Wisconsin

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Chad Bauman of Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Milwaukee Ballet

- Advertisement -

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: All Hands Boatworks

Social Enterprise: Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Hydrite

- Advertisement -

Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Judie Taylor, DUECO

In-Kind Supporter: MGIC

Next Generation Leadership: Monica Nichol, The Lighthouse Group at Morgan Stanley

Philanthropists Donald and Donna Baumgartner received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for their major contributions to the arts in Milwaukee. They have supported the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Film, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Florentine Opera and the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The Baumgartners received a standing ovation from those in attendance. Donna Baumgartner, holding back tears, said this recognition was “overwhelming.” She went on to talk about the “contagious” nature of philanthropy, which prompted the many contributions that she or her husband have made to the arts community in Milwaukee.

“Arts education fortifies children with confidence, courage and allows for self-discovery and self-expression,” Donna Baumgartner said. “The power of art transforms lives. It represents the best of us. It builds character and discipline.”

Nonprofit winners

Dawn Nuoffer, president and CEO of Think Ability Wisconsin, accepted the Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year award, which recognizes the importance of collaboration and honors those organizations that have developed collaborative relationships with additional stakeholders in order to better achieve results to benefit the community.

Think Ability Wisconsin works to address the issues of worker shortages and the high unemployment rate of people with disabilities by working with employers to break down the barriers to employment for people with disabilities.

Think Ability Wisconsin is a partnership between the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Department of Workforce Development, Islands of Brilliance, Disability:IN Wisconsin, Engauge Workforce Solutions, Friendship Circle and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“Wisconsin’s industries are facing workforce hiring and retention challenges, and people with disabilities are capable and ready to work in meaningful jobs,” Nuoffer said. “They just need Wisconsin’s employers to believe in them.”

Milwaukee Repertory Theater executive director Chad Bauman received the Nonprofit Executive of the Year Award. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated vision, innovation and leadership in advancing the mission of their nonprofit organization.

In May, the Repertory Theater broke ground on a $78 million project to rebuild its Associated Bank Theater Complex downtown. The Repertory Theater is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Bauman said.

He also recognized the impact of other arts organizations at the event, such as the Milwaukee Ballet and Marcus Performing Arts Center.

“All of these organizations are working to better our communities,” he said. “We are working to educate our children. We have huge financial impact.”

He went on to thank the philanthropists who support arts and culture, including the Baumgartners.

And he was not the only one to do so. Tai Pauls, Milwaukee Ballet managing director, also thanked the Baumgartners after accepting the Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award. She said the Milwaukee Ballet stages world-class productions for more than 50,000 people each season.

“It’s a privilege and responsibility that we take very seriously because we know the impact that experience in the performing arts has on people,” Pauls said.

All Hands Boatworks was named the Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year. William Nimke, the executive director and founder of the organization, accepted the award. All Hands Boatworks was recognized for its efforts to teach more than 5,500 Milwaukee-area kids through wooden boatbuilding projects and on-the-water rowing, canoeing and sailing activities.

After asking the crowd for a “hearty” shout of the phrase “It’s boat building time,” which he uses at the start of boat building sessions with kids, Nimke thanked the staff, educators and youth organizations that have supported the organization.

“Building a wooden boat and using them is a powerful vehicle for not only individual growth, but also social growth,” Nimke said. “Building a community is very important to us. A space where each person, whether they’re 9 years old or 90 years old, can feel that they are safe, respected and connected.”

Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. received the Social Enterprise of the Year Award for breaking ground on a $16 million project with 55 apartments — including 46 with below market-rate rents — and retail space on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Concordia and Keefe avenues.

MLKEDC executive director Nicole Robbins accepted the award and said that “to receive this recognition is an honor.”

“A lot of the work that we do kind of goes under the radar,” Robbins said. “We’re kind of like the humble giants in the community.”

1 of 4

Corporate winners

Hydrite was recognized with the Corporate Citizen of the Year Award for its support of 28 nonprofit organizations last year. Through 49 events, Hydrate contributed nearly 1,500 hours of volunteer service in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties.

Judy Allen, the marketing director at Hydrite, accepted the award and highlighted the company’s Hydrite Helps program. Hydrite particularly works to combat food insecurity through partnerships with organizations such as Feeding America and Hunger Task Force, she said.

“We will continue to strive for a world that has no worry about where the next meal will come from,” Allen said.

She said the recognition “inspires us to keep moving forward, to innovate and expand our reach.”

Judie Taylor, the president and CEO of DUECO, won the Corporate Volunteer of the Year Award. Taylor serves on the boards of Journey 21, ProHealth Care, St. Camillus Health Center, United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha County, as well as the Waukesha County Community Foundation.

Judie Taylor’s daughter, Amanda Taylor, accepted the award on her behalf. Amanda Taylor read a written statement from her mother. She said her family’s motto to “learn, earn and return” is the essence of her mission.

“We believe in the power of learning, educating ourselves and others to better understand the challenges we face and the solutions we can create,” Amanda Taylor read.

The mortgage insurance company MGIC was recognized with the In-Kind Supporter of the Year award, which is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions.

“We’ve long recognized that one’s home extends well beyond four walls and a roof,” said Sal Miosi, president and chief operating officer of MGIC. “It’s all about strong families, lifelong memories, thriving neighborhoods and a better community for everyone.”

MGIC currently supports Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity by providing free temporary office space while Habitat’s headquarters are being renovated. MGIC is also donating office furniture to Habitat for its renovated headquarters.

Monica Nichol, a financial advisor with the Lighthouse Group at Morgan Stanley, received the Next Generation Leadership Award, which recognizes business professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate significant contributions to the nonprofit community.

Nichol has been a member of the Wellpoint Care Network board since 2018 and chairs its fund development committee. She also serves on the board for the Women & Girls Fund of Waukesha County. She is an active member of TEMPO Waukesha and served on its board from 2021 to 2023.

“I’m grateful to be in the company of professionals and nonprofit leaders who dedicate their time and resources to improve the quality of lives for others,” Nichol said.