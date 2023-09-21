Click here to continue to BizTimes

New Berlin | Founded: 2011 Industry: Energy Services Employees: 60

Automated Energy Solutions is a provider of building automation solutions and building energy management systems.

With locations in New Berlin, Green Bay and Nebraska, the company offers a combination of hardware, software and services. Product and service offerings include building automation, analytics integration, financing, building commissioning and monitoring.

“AES builds its business on strategic partnerships, strong human capital resources and innovative value creation for clients,” the company’s website says.

The company’s service markets include municipalities, schools and universities, health care, and commercial and industrial users.

With energy costs often being a top expenditure for many companies just behind labor, Automation Energy Solutions’ offerings aim to help customers identify cost savings by addressing improper control methods, unnecessary on-peak use, power factor issues and unneeded energized electrical loads.

AES also works in areas like indoor air quality, identifying cases where a building is under-ventilated or highly insulated, potentially leading to increased levels of volatile organic compounds in a facility.

Other company areas of expertise include interior and exterior lighting, solar, battery storage, water and wastewater, irrigation, maximizing equipment life, reducing downtime and optimizing system performance.