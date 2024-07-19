Aurora St. Luke’s ranked best Milwaukee-area hospital for second year in a row

For the second consecutive year, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center has been named the Milwaukee area’s top hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings were released this week and evaluates hospitals across the nation. The top Milwaukee-area hospitals matched last year’s rankings, with Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin placing second and Aurora Medical Center-Grafton landing in third.

“We are on a relentless pursuit to deliver unparalleled care and continuously respond to the evolving needs of our communities,” Aurora Health Care president Gabrielle Finley-Hazle said in a news release. “This top honor underscores the exceptional hard work and dedication of our care teams, who consistently strive for excellence in patient care.”

St. Luke’s and Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin also received national recognition. Out of the 4,855 hospitals evaluated across the nation, St. Luke’s ranked 39th for obstetrics and gynecology, while Froedtert Hospital ranked 45th for gastroenterology and GI surgery, according to the report.

For the second year in a row, St. Luke’s has ranked number two in the state, following UW Health University Hospital in Madison as Wisconsin’s top hospital. Froedtert Hospital ranked third in the state, and Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire again placed fourth on the list.

None of Wisconsin’s hospitals appeared in the U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the country.

The U.S. News & World Report’s national survey evaluates in more than 30 medical and surgical services, according to the company’s Tuesday news release. The Best Hospitals report is in its 35th year.