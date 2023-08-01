Aurora St. Luke’s named top Milwaukee-area hospital in latest U.S. News & World Reports’ rankings

St. Luke's and Froedtert secure second and third place in magazine’s state-wide rankings

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center has edged Froedtert Hospital & The Medical College of Wisconsin out of the top spot in the latest U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings for best Milwaukee-area hospitals.

Published annually, the 2023-24 hospital rankings were released early Tuesday morning. The latest Milwaukee metro area rankings place St. Luke’s first of the area’s three hospitals ranked as part of the national survey. Froedtert Hospital came in second, and Aurora Medical Center-Grafton third.

“We’re proud of our physicians, nurses, and teammates for their continued commitment to providing patients with the safest and highest-quality care possible,” said Bill Santulli, president of Advocate Health – Midwest, which includes Aurora Health Care.

In last year’s rankings, Froedtert Hospital secured the number-one spot in the metro Milwaukee ratings, with St. Luke’s in second, Aurora Medical Center Grafton in third, and Aurora Medical Center Summit in fourth.

In the statewide rankings from U.S. News & World Report, UW Health’s University Hospital in Madison once again netted the top spot, with St. Luke’s in second place, Froedtert in third, and Mayo Clinic Eau Claire in the fourth spot. Last year, Froedtert nabbed the second spot in the state-wide rankings, with St. Luke’s in third, and Aurora Medical Center Grafton in fourth.

“Froedtert Hospital is proud to earn high rankings from a number of organizations for the exceptional care we provide to our patients,” said Stephanie Burton, executive director of communication for Froedtert Health.

Now in their 34th year, U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings evaluate hospitals across the country in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools.