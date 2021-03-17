Arts @ Large names new CEO

Lauren Anderson
Sean Kiebzak
Milwaukee-based nonprofit Arts @ Large, Inc. has named Sean Kiebzak as its new chief executive officer. Kiebzak has worked with A@L in various roles for more than 10 years, most recently as the chief operating…

Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

