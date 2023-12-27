Another Dunkin’ Donuts planned on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store is planned for a 1,915-square-foot space at 5430 N. Lovers Lane Road on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, according to permit application information filed with the city.

The store, which is planned to open on Feb. 1, will occupy a vacant tenant space in the building, next to a Domino’s pizza store.

The franchisee for the Dunkin’ store would be Vishal Vaghani of West Chicago, Illinois. Vaghani has also submitted plans to open Dunkin’ Donuts locations at 8111 W. Brown Deer Road and 242 E. Capitol Drive, both in Milwaukee.

Dunkin’ has more than 13,200 locations, including seven in the city of Milwaukee. The closest current location to 5430 N. Lovers Lane is at N56 W15560 Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls, about 2.5 miles west. The two closest locations in the city of Milwaukee to the 5430 N. Lovers Lane address are at 7926 W. Capitol Drive, about three miles southeast, and at 7272 N. 76th St., about four miles northeast.