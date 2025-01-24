Annual Milwaukee Education Spotlight event will help business leaders get involved in developing the area’s future workforce

BizTimes Media’s annual Milwaukee Education Spotlight event, which provides insight to business leaders and community members who want to get engaged in efforts to improve the area’s education system, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

Click here to register.

Northwestern Mutual president and CEO Tim Gerend will participate in a keynote conversation at the event.

City Forward Collection executive director Colleston Morgan Jr. will provide remarks on the state of education in Milwaukee.

A panel discussion, moderated by Herb Kohl Philanthropies president and CEO JoAnne Anton, will include:

Hans Dawson, owner and president of Lannon Stone Products and board member of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Dr. Synethia LaGrant, vice president and global head of talent management and capabilities for ManpowerGroup

Aaron Lippman, CEO of Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Mike Roemer, president of Reagan High School

The Milwaukee Education Spotlight will also include roundtable discussion with leaders of schools and programs supporting education in Milwaukee.