Education & Workforce Development

Annual Milwaukee Education Spotlight event will help business leaders get involved in developing the area’s future workforce

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
During the 2023 Milwaukee Education Spotlight, speakers took the stage for a Q&A, moderated by BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas.

BizTimes Media’s annual Milwaukee Education Spotlight event, which provides insight to business leaders and community members who want to get engaged in efforts to improve the area’s education system, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

Northwestern Mutual president and CEO Tim Gerend will participate in a keynote conversation at the event.

City Forward Collection executive director Colleston Morgan Jr. will provide remarks on the state of education in Milwaukee.

A panel discussion, moderated by Herb Kohl Philanthropies president and CEO JoAnne Anton, will include:

  • Hans Dawson, owner and president of Lannon Stone Products and board member of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
  • Dr. Synethia LaGrant, vice president and global head of talent management and capabilities for ManpowerGroup
  • Aaron Lippman, CEO of Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
  • Mike Roemer, president of Reagan High School

The Milwaukee Education Spotlight will also include roundtable discussion with leaders of schools and programs supporting education in Milwaukee.

The 2024 Milwaukee Education Spotlight featured roundtable discussions to help businesses, schools and nonprofits connect.

