African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee names new CEO

The African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee
announced on Tuesday that Angela Adams
has been named its new president and CEO.
Adams began serving as interim president and CEO in July last year after Walter Lanier
left the organization in June. Lanier had taken over as CEO in February 2022
.
The loss of AALAM founder Jeanette Mitchell
, who died in August, “created an emotional and institutional void within the organization and played a role in Adams’ decision to take on her current title,” according to a news release. Adams officially began leading AALAM as president and CEO this month.
“Angela fosters a transformative vision grounded in results and rooted in community,” said Michael Morgan
, board chair of AALAM. “Her ability to lead through complexity and connect across sectors is what AALAM needs in this defining moment.”
Before taking on the role of interim president and CEO, Adams served on the AALAM board of directors. She served as the board chair from October 2023 to June 2024. Outside of her work with AALAM, Adams also serves on the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents.
Adams recently helped to raise more than $1.3 million for AALAM, launch cohort 15 of the organization’s African American Leadership Program and create a new strategy to gain AALAM stakeholders, according to a news release.
“Partnering organizations continue to benefit from engaging with AALAM,” Adams said. “Program impact data clearly demonstrates that a single well-developed leader positively influences organizational cultures, governance decisions, public policy initiatives, and business innovation creating immeasurable value across the Milwaukee region.”
Adams plans to increase the AALP’s leadership development offerings and build community partnerships.
“As business and civic leaders seek to accelerate economic growth in the metro Milwaukee area, ALAM is poised to play a more active role in enriching and retaining top talent as a key partner in achieving regional goals,” Adams said.