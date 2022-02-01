MATC’s Walter Lanier leaves college to lead African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee

The African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee has named Walter Lanier as its next president and chief executive officer. Lanier has worked in various director roles with Milwaukee Area Technical College over the past decade,…

The organization also partners with Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Economic Recovery Group, Forward 48/HOAN Group, Professional Dimensions, the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, Rotary Milwaukee, Nonprofit Management Fund, P3 Development Group, TEMPO and We Exist. "We do this important work because we have faith that strong leaders who are self-aware, centered in their values, and know their ability to make a positive impact, will build an equitable and prosperous future for our region," said AALAM founder Jeanette Mitchell. "As we dig deeper into this important work, we are excited to have a proven leader like Walter at the helm to help develop and support a thriving pool of diverse and talented African American leaders in our city." The African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee has named Walter Lanier as its next president and chief executive officer. Lanier has worked in various director roles with Milwaukee Area Technical College over the past decade, most recently with the Multicultural Student Services & Community Engagement Department, the Student Resource Center and Counseling Department. He also pastors Progressive Baptist Church on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Lanier, who has been involved with AALAM since its inception in 2017, also serves on the advisory board for Marquette’s Center for Urban Research Teaching and Outreach. “I’ve been involved with AALAM since its founding, so I have a unique understanding of the impact this organization is making,” said Lanier. “I’m excited to leverage AALAM’s strategic priorities to create sustained, system-wide change that transforms Milwaukee into a more inclusive, opportunity-rich city where everyone can thrive.” Lanier succeeds AALAM’s inaugural president and CEO, who led the organization from 2020 to 2021. She left the organization to become a national director for Washington, D.C.-based environmental nonprofit ecoAmerica. “We are grateful for the continued support of our funders, partners and allies who continue to support our mission,” said Antonio Riley, AALAM board chairman and founder of Stewart Riley Consulting LLC. “With Walter’s leadership experience and deep understanding of AALAM’s strategic goals, we will remain focused on advancing and supporting African American leaders across the Metropolitan Milwaukee community.” AALAM is a cross-sector network of African American leaders and allies focused on developing and supporting Milwaukee's pool of African American talent. Among its goals are to redefine Milwaukee as a top-ranking city for African Americans by 2025, ensure African American leaders choose to live in Milwaukee and enhance a growing pool of African American leaders who contribute to positive change in the city. Its signature program is the African American Leadership Program. The group is actively involved in Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Region of Choice initiative, which set specific targets for increased hiring and promotion of Black and brown employees in the metro area. The organization also partners with Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Economic Recovery Group, Forward 48/HOAN Group, Professional Dimensions, the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, Rotary Milwaukee, Nonprofit Management Fund, P3 Development Group, TEMPO and We Exist. “We do this important work because we have faith that strong leaders who are self-aware, centered in their values, and know their ability to make a positive impact, will build an equitable and prosperous future for our region,” said AALAM founder Jeanette Mitchell. “As we dig deeper into this important work, we are excited to have a proven leader like Walter at the helm to help develop and support a thriving pool of diverse and talented African American leaders in our city.”