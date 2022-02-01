MATC’s Walter Lanier leaves college to lead African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Walter Lanier
The African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee has named Walter Lanier as its next president and chief executive officer. Lanier has worked in various director roles with Milwaukee Area Technical College over the past decade,…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

