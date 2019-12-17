American Family donation to bring ‘STEAM & Dream’ program to Sherman Phoenix

American Family Insurance is donating $50,000 to establish a new science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at Sherman Phoenix.

The “STEAM & Dream” program, set to launch next year at the entrepreneurial business hub, is designed to expose K-12 students and young adults to careers in those fields.

Sherman Phoenix opened in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in December 2018 and today houses about 30 small business tenants.

The Madison-based insurance company said the goals and location of Sherman Phoenix align with the company’s increased presence in Milwaukee. The company, which earlier this month announced it will establish its new downtown Milwaukee office in the Mandel building, has committed to partnering with community organizations, K-12 schools and colleges as it expands its footprint in the city.

“The American Family strategic partnerships team is focused on driving diversity, inclusion and equity, and developing a strong talent pipeline,” said Leana Nakielski, strategic partnerships director for American Family. “In partnership with organizations like Sherman Phoenix and supporting programs in the STEAM disciplines, our goal is to provide opportunities to advance in these careers, access new employment opportunities, and help our youth prosper in education.”

Juli Kaufmann, co-developer of Sherman Phoenix, said the new STEAM programming will meet a need that’s been identified among community members.

“The ability to cultivate knowledge and general exposure in the STEAM arenas through the new STEAM & Dream program will allow us to honor our commitment to lifting the desires of our community members,” Kaufmann said.

Sherman Phoenix co-developer JoAnne Sabir recently joined American Family’s strategic partnerships team, led by Nakielski.