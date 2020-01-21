American Cancer Society Champions of Hope Gala

The American Cancer Society recently hosted its annual Champions of Hope Gala. More than $120,000 was raised at the event, which featured live and silent auctions, honorary tributes, and tasting stations from some of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants. A portion of the funds raised will support the society’s continued efforts to remove barriers to care for cancer patients across Wisconsin. Guests were also encouraged to wear a “pop of color” to represent the type of cancer they support or that has most impacted their lives.

