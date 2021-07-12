American Airlines to increase Milwaukee to Miami service

American Airlines will increase its Milwaukee to Miami flights to daily service from Nov. 2 through April 4, 2022, Mitchell International Airport announced today.

American currently flies between Milwaukee and Miami International Airport on Saturdays for seasonal service that is scheduled to continue through Aug. 14.

This will be the first time ever that Miami will be served daily from Milwaukee, according to Mitchell International Airport director Brian Dranzik.

“This route expansion proves how important it is to fly from Milwaukee’s hometown airport,” Dranzik said. “The more that passengers fly from MKE, the more routes airlines will fly from MKE as air travel recovers from the pandemic.”

Southwest Airlines also recently added Saturday service from Milwaukee to Miami.

Several airlines have added service from Milwaukee to leisure destinations this year as the COVID-19 vaccines have dramatically reduced cases of the virus and most COVID-related restrictions have been lifted.

The Miami service is important because Milwaukee travelers can connect from there to numerous international destinations, Dranzik said.

“Miami is America’s largest international gateway,” he said. “These flights are timed perfectly for connections on American to the Caribbean and Mexico, along with Central and South America, during the upcoming winter travel season.”