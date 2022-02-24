A brief case: When did you know it was time to return to the family business?

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Louie Gentine
Louie Gentine
Louie Gentine Chief executive officer, Sargento Foods Inc. Third generation  “Around my sophomore year of college, I saw the impact that my family was having in Sheboygan County. I saw what we were providing for…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display