332-unit multifamily development planned in New Berlin

Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties
plans to build a 332-unit townhome and apartment community northwest of South Moorland Road and College Avenue in New Berlin, just north of Muskego, according to city documents.
Conceptual plans will be brought in front of New Berlin's Plan Commission on Feb 3.
The project consists of the development of 11 residential buildings, eight side-by-side, duplex-style townhomes, a clubhouse, a pet playground, and garages, both attached and detached, on a nearly 35-acre property. The apartment buildings would offer 316 units and the townhomes would offer 16 units, hosting a combined 332 units on the property. Each apartment building would house between 20 and 32 units with varying layouts from studio to three-bedroom units. Each townhome would be split into two units with three- and four-bedroom layouts and would be equipped with a two-car, attached garage, according to city documents.
Continental Properties expects to house 598 residents between the "upscale, market rate" apartments and townhomes, according to plans submitted to the city.
Beyond housing infrastructure, the property would be home to several resident amenities including a resort-style pool, common courtyards, picnic areas, a fire pit, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a communal kitchen and coffee bar, a car care center, a pet spa and storage lockers, according to city documents.
The development, if approved, would support roughly 190 jobs between development, construction and operation, including five on-site, full-time jobs for property management.
Continental Properties says it will not request tax incremental financing (TIF) for the development.
The proposal comes on the heels of Continental Properties' proposed 240-unit Mount Pleasant housing development
and the December opening of a 320-unit Waukesha townhome development
.
