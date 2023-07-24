2023 Mid-Year Economic Forecast: Consumers stay cautious, seek experiences in post-pandemic economy

By
-
Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern location at Brookfield Square.
Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern location at Brookfield Square.

Midway through 2023, consumers may be less concerned about inflation than a year ago when inflation peaked at 9.1% – the highest rate since November 1981 – and a recession seemed inevitable. In June of this year, the annual inflation rate was 3%, the lowest since March of 2021, down from 4% in May. The

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display