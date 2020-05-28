2020 Wisconsin State Fair is canceled due to COVID-19

The Wisconsin State Fair is the latest local large-scale event to be canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin State Fair Park board chairman John Yingling announced the decision Thursday, attributing it to the safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and the broader community, according to a news release.

The 11-day event, originally scheduled for Aug. 6 to 16, draws more than one million people to the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis annually.

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” said Yingling in a statement.

On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize Yingling to make the ultimate decision on whether upcoming events at State Fair Park, including the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, would be canceled.

He said the organization spent months deliberating how the annual event could take place safely without compromising the experience.

“We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised,” said Yingling. “The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

Wisconsin State Fair board and staff had been monitoring COVID-19 data from local, state and federal health officials and had been in communication with Gov. Tony Evers, as well as the Department of Administration, who are in support of the decision.

Although some restrictions have recently been lifted and businesses have begun reopening, health officials continue to warn against large gatherings and recommend safety measures including social distancing, face masks and temperature checks.

The financial impact of hosting a fair with significantly reduced attendance, while implementing mass gathering safety guidelines, could be “detrimental to the future of State Fair Park,” according to the release.

“The Wisconsin State Fair is so much more than just a fair– it is a celebration of everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “We understand the magnitude of disappointment you may be feeling. We feel it too. However, safety is our top priority, and that cannot be compromised under any circumstance. We have tremendously loyal fairgoers, vendors, partners and exhibitors. For that we are forever grateful, and our greatest responsibility is to ensure that the fair remains strong and resilient for future generations.”

The board and staff will continue to analyze the data and prioritize the safety of all Fair Park visitors when making decisions about other events scheduled to be held at State Fair Park.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, is scheduled to take place August 5 to 15.

2020 Wisconsin State Fair tickets that were purchased during the annual holiday sales promotion will be valid for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Refunds are also available through June 30. Main Stage concert tickets are eligible for a full refund.

As of May 27, 47 Milwaukee-area events have been canceled because of the coronavirus, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

Get more news and insight in the May 25 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.

