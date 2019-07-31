Another $15 million in Foxconn construction contracts announced

Eight companies have been awarded around $15 million in Foxconn construction contracts for work on the company’s power substation on its Mount Pleasant campus.

Foxconn Technology Group and its general contractor GilbaneǀExyte announced the awards Wednesday. The companies also announced additional bid opportunities for roofing systems, overhead doors, coiling doors, dock equipment, roadway lighting, asphalt paving, curb and gutter work, metal panels, siding, and louvers.

The companies receiving work on the power substation include:

Gestra Engineering of Milwaukee for materials testing,

CD Smith Construction of Fond du Lac for concrete, building enclosures and interiors

Spancrete Inc. of Waukesha for precast concrete

Daigle Brothers Inc of Tomahawk for miscellaneous metals work

Lee Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors of Kenosha

Electric Co. Inc of Menomonee Falls for electrical

Morse Electric of Beloit for long lead electric equipment

Brightview Landscape Development Inc. of Milwaukee for landscaping

Foxconn says all the companies receiving contracts meet the criteria for its Wisconsin First program. The program set a target of awarding 60% of Foxconn contracts to Wisconsin-based companies and having 70% performed by Wisconsin residents.

Morse Electric is actually based in Freeport, Illinois and BrightView is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, but both companies have operations in Wisconsin.

While more than $175 million in Foxconn contracts have been awarded for work on the Mount Pleasant site, the company continues to face scrutiny over its plans in Wisconsin.

The company originally announced ambitious plans for a 20 million-square-foot campus but has repeatedly scaled back plans amid shifting industry trends. Crews are currently building a 1 million-square-foot building on the campus.