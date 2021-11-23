SpringHill Suites hotel planned for Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls

A 103-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott could be built at the Whitestone Station development district in Menomonee Falls, under new plans filed with the village. The hotel would be built northwest of Falls Parkway and…

A 103-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott could be built at the Whitestone Station development district in Menomonee Falls, under new plans filed with the village. The hotel would be built northwest of Falls Parkway and Junction Way, according to village documents. It would sit north of the existing Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, and south of the Café Zupas building. It would also include a lobby and front desk, breakfast area, business and fitness centers, and an indoor swimming pool. The village's Architectural Control Board is scheduled to review the project this afternoon. The project site is owned by an affiliate of Whitestone Station developer, Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC. Cobalt co-developing the SpringHill Suites with Iowa-based Coralville, Iowa-based Kinseth Hospitality Cos. and West Bend-based design/build firm American Construction Cos. The same group undertook the development and operations of the Home2 Suites. That hotel opened in June 2017. It also is developing a Home2 Suites in Wests Allis, which is anticipated to start construction in spring. The developers anticipate construction of the SpringHill Suites hotel in Menomonee Falls to begin this spring. Construction will finish within 10-12 months, putting it on track for a spring 2023 opening. "The Home2Suites by Hilton hotel has been a very successful development, and this success has led the development team to pursue the development and operations of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Whitestone Station," plan documents state. The existing hotel has been successful even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the development team. The Home2 Suites has achieved a larger revenue per available room premium over competitors in the local hotel market since its opening. It has also seen a "substantial increase" in operating metrics in recent months. The developers expect the positive trend to continue due to reducing COVID-related emergency cases, continued business growth in Menomonee Falls and the project site's location within Whitestone Station, among other reasons. Cobalt did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Whitestone Station is a 65-acre development along I-41 and includes a Costco, a TJ Maxx and other restaurants and retailers, the hotel, a Wisconsin Athletic Club and Froedtert Health sports medicine and fitness facility, and 318 apartments. SpringHill Suites is a select-service hotel brand with 506 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as of the end of the first half of 2021. Another 155 hotels are under construction, according to Marriott. SpringHill Suites is an upper-midscale hotel flag in terms of price point. All guestrooms have separate living and sleeping areas. In its project plans, the Whitestone Station hotel development team notes a number of other pending changes in the greater Menomonee Falls hotel market. The Holiday Inn Express is closing at the end of the year, will undergo remodeling and add rooms, and will be reopened as a Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott. The Comfort Suites at the Park Place office park on Milwaukee's far northwest side is expected to be remodeled and become a Holiday Inn Express and Suites. A new 122-room WoodSpring Suites by Choice Hotels is expected to begin construction southeast of North 124th Street and West Bradley Road. This all follows the 2019 conversion of a former Radisson hotel into a Delta Hotel by Marriott northwest of Main Street and I-41 in the Falls.