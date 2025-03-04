Yemeni coffee shop to open in Milwaukee’s Harbor District

Azal Coffee, a Dearborn, Michigan-based Yemeni café chain, is slated to open its first Wisconsin franchise on March 15 at 1318 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

The cafe will occupy a 2,200-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Freshwater Apartments building and will serve a variety of Yemeni teas and coffees including Sana’ani (roast coffee with cardamom), Mufawar (roast coffee, cardamom and cream), Jubani (roast coffee, coffee husks, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and sesame), Rada’ey (roast coffee, cardamom and ginger), Qishr (Coffee husks, ginger and cinnamon), and Azal Blue Tea. Azal will also serve pastries and small dessert items like waffles and pancakes.

The space underwent several aesthetic updates in preparation for its mid-March opening including new paint, flooring and furniture. Azal will have seating for roughly 65 people inside, with an additional 20-25 outside in the summer months when the patio space is open.

Azal will be open Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

A combination of the property’s outdoor patio space, its proximity to Lake Michigan, and its location in an “up and coming” area made the location appealing, according to a representative from the franchise.

This location will be Azal’s first in Milwaukee. If the franchise is successful, the owner plans to franchise more locations throughout Milwaukee.