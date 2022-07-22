Wrought Washer sells Mount Pleasant industrial building for $6.25 million in sale-leaseback deal

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Minnesota investment and development firm has purchased an industrial building in Mount Pleasant from Wrought Washer for $6.25 million. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)
A Minnesota investment and development firm has purchased an industrial building in Mount Pleasant for $6.25 million. Located at 1901 Chicory Road, the 131,606-square-foot building has long been occupied by Milwaukee-based Wrought Washer, which sold…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

