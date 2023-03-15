WPS Health Solutions names new president and CEO

Monona-based benefits administrator and health insurer WPS Health Solutions announced Wednesday that chief management officer Wendy Perkins has been promoted to president and CEO, effective April 1
Current president and CEO Mike Hamerlik announced his impending retirement last year after more than 10 years of service.
Perkins joined WPS in 2016 and has held varied positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to WPS she held leadership positions at Anthem and at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
“The search and evaluation process over the past few months was extensive. We had many highly qualified and impressive candidates from across the nation,” said Kristine Euclide, chair of the WPS board of directors. “Wendy stood out as the right choice to lead WPS and move the company forward at this time.”
“I’m honored to be selected as president and CEO and value the trust the WPS Board and Transition Committee has placed in me,” Perkins said. “WPS is in a growth phase with rich opportunities on the horizon. WPS employees are driven to succeed, so I have no doubt we will achieve great things together.”
Perkins will be the company’s fifth President and CEO since the company incorporated in 1977 and the first female to lead the company, which has 2,600 employees and was founded in 1946.
“During my time at WPS, we’ve accomplished many things, from modernizing our systems and forging new partnerships to changing how we work and finding new ways to make health care easier for the people we serve,” Hamerlik said. “I know Wendy will continue to lead and support our employees as the company enters its next growth phase. Our customers, beneficiaries, business partners, and communities are in trusted hands.”