World’s largest golf-related hospitality management company to handle operations of University Club

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Troon Privé
, the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company, will handle club operations for the University Club of Milwaukee
, under a new partnership between the two organizations announced Monday.
The University Club of Milwaukee will continue to be a fully private, member-owned and board-controlled club, but effective July 1 Troon will be responsible for all club operations.
"We are proud to announce that our club will be the only Troon Privé partner club in southeast Wisconsin and we are confident in a promising future together,” said Jim Caragher
, president of the board of directors for the University Club. “Troon's expertise provides a wealth of resources, data-driven decision-making, and powerful marketing to not only enhance the member experience but also attract new members and ensure the club's long-term sustainability.”
The partnership with Troon follows the University Club’s recent sale of its historic downtown property
to Northwestern Mutual. The University Club is now a golf country club located at 7401 N. 43rd St. in Brown Deer.
“The University Club of Milwaukee is a wonderful club and we are honored to be engaged. The club features a breadth of quality amenities, but more importantly, the community of members are welcoming and fun,” Troon Privé senior vice president of operations Phillip Martin
said. “Our Troon Privé team sees a tremendous amount of potential for the club and will work in concert with club’s leadership to create a strong strategic plan and provide management support to fulfill the club’s goals and objectives.”
Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 900-plus locations in 45-plus states and 35-plus countries.