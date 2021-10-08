WoodgeniX doubling size of its facility

Random Lake-based WoodgeniX is doubling the size of its 25,000-square-foot facility, allowing the company to bring all of its operations under one roof. Formerly known as Schu Industries, WoodgeniX designs and manufactures wood case goods and…

Random Lake-based Random Lake-based WoodgeniX is doubling the size of its 25,000-square-foot facility, allowing the company to bring all of its operations under one roof. Formerly known as Schu Industries, WoodgeniX designs and manufactures wood case goods and furniture for the hospitality, long-term care, residential, and point of purchase markets. The expansion is to finish by mid-2022, according to a news release. It will allow WoodgeniX to move out of a 35,000-square-foot facility it leases in downtown Random Lake. The project will create more space for new technology and equipment. Paul Golden, chief executive of WoodgeniX, said the company's long-term goals include expanding in all their markets and overall company growth. "We’re committing to Wisconsin and Random Lake, and we’re growing and looking for partners in making that growth happen," Golden said in a statement. Schu Industries launched their new brand WoodgeniX on July 1. WoodgeniX has worked on projects for DoubleTree, Camelback Resorts, Days Inn, Ho-Chunk Casino and other businesses.