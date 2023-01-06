WMEP names new executive director and CEO

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions on Thursday announced that it has selected Chris Baichoo as its new CEO and executive director.
Baichoo assumed the position on Jan. 3. He has more than two decades of manufacturing and marketing experience.
Baichoo succeeds Tim Wiora, who served as CEO and executive director of WMEP from 2014-22. Wiora will serve as CEO/executive director emeritus until his retirement on July 5.
“Tim took the WMEP to a whole new level,” said Todd Zakreski, chair of the WMEP board of directors and president of Waukesha-based Husco Automotive. “Through his leadership and innovation, the WMEP generated record impact dollars for Wisconsin manufacturers in the form of operational efficiency improvements, revenue growth, and job creation.”
Baichoo has lived and worked in Asia, Canada and North and South America, and previously served in leadership roles at a number of manufacturers including Datec Coatings, Perlick Corp., Federal Industries and Watlow Electric.
“We were looking for someone who was passionate about helping Wisconsin manufacturers and we’ve found that with Chris,” said Zakreski. “He sees this position as a way to ‘pay it forward’ and his enthusiasm around making a difference really stood out.”
WMEP Manufacturing Solutions is a private, nonprofit organization that works to help Wisconsin manufacturers grow and succeed, and is part of the MEP National Network, a public-private partnership that advances U.S. manufacturing.
“I see this role as a way to take everything I’ve learned in my career and help others thrive,” said Baichoo. “I think we’re on the cusp of seeing a lot of growth in U.S. manufacturing in the next three to five years and I’m committed to the WMEP’s mission to help local manufacturers continue to grow and thrive—which will in turn enrich the lives of even more Wisconsin residents.”