Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing opens new 300,000-square-foot facility

Germantown-based manufacturer MGS Manufacturing
has opened a new 300,000-square-foot facility three miles away from the company’s current headquarters.
Approximately 300 people will work at the new facility, which is located at N128 W20955 Holy Hill Road.
MGS, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, works with customers in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology industries.
The new building includes 140,000 square feet of cleanroom manufacturing space and 100 injection molding presses.
“With validations reaching completion and production ramping up, we’ll soon be responsible for producing hundreds of millions of drug delivery devices annually,” according to a LinkedIn post from the company.
Pewaukee-based Capstone Quadrangle
built the 300,000-square-foot building
as part of its 52-acre Capstone 41 Business Park.
Two other industrial buildings have been built as part of the project, including one with 203,000 square feet of space and another with 295,000 square feet of space. The development is located near the I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange.