Wisconsin’s strongest population growth this decade still ranks near the bottom

Wisconsin’s population increased by 30,570 in 2024, an increase of 0.52% that was primarily driven by new residents from outside the country, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau provides annual population estimates as of July 1. This year’s increase represented the largest year-over-year increase for Wisconsin this decade. In 2021,

Wisconsin’s population increased by 30,570 in 2024, an increase of 0.52% that was primarily driven by new residents from outside the country, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau provides annual population estimates as of July 1. This year’s increase represented the largest year-over-year increase for Wisconsin this decade. In 2021, the state’s population was down 0.27%, followed by a 0.38% increase in 2022 and a 0.45% increase in 2023. However, the state’s 2024 population growth, as a percentage, ranked 38in the country. Wisconsin’s population growth of 1.1% since 2020, an increase of 66,805, is the 36fastest growth rate in the country. The state’s 2024 growth ranked last among nearby states. Illinois was just ahead of Wisconsin with growth of 0.54% and a ranking of 36. Michigan ranked 35, up 0.57%; Indiana ranked 31, up 0.64%, Minnesota ranked 27with a 0.7% increase and Iowa was 26with a 0.72% increase. Nationally, the population was up 1%. Growth was strongest in the South with an increase of 1.4%. The Northeast was up 0.9% and the West was up 0.9%. The Midwest, which includes Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, was up 0.6%. Wisconsin’s increase in 2024 was primarily driven by international migration, where the state saw a net increase of 22,146. All five nearby states also saw increases in international migration. In absolute terms, Illinois led the way with an increase of 112,955. Domestic migration was also a positive for Wisconsin with a net increase of 6,322 in 2024. The state’s net domestic migration increase was the strongest among nearby states. Indiana saw an increase of 4,268. The other nearby states saw a net decrease from domestic migration, including a drop of 56,235 in Illinois. The natural change in Wisconsin’s population was 2,040 with 59,445 births outpacing the 57,405 deaths. Minesota, up 11,780; Illinois, up 11,012; Indiana, up 9,159; and Iowa, up 3,829, all outpaced Wisconsin in absolute terms for natural population growth. Michigan saw a net decrease of 2,855.

Find opportunities for giving and profiles of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits in the 2025 Giving Guide from BizTimes Media.