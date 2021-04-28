Wisconsin State Fair to return this summer

The Wisconsin State Fair, a 170-year tradition that was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return this summer, State Fair Park officials announced today.

The Fair will be held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15 at the fairgrounds in West Allis, in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the fair.

“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.

Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Fair Park, which is a GBAC Star accredited facility, officials said.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come.”

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials recently conducted a survey of avid fairgoers. In that survey, 88% of respondents said they would be comfortable attending a large event now or in the near future, 78% of respondents said they will attend the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and an additional 17% are considering attending.

Five State Fair Main Stage shows are currently on sale: Skillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger on Aug. 5, Chris Young with Sara Evans on Aug. 6, Brothers Osborne on Aug. 11, Boys II Men with Ginuwine on Aug. 11 and The Beach Boys on Aug. 14. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, officials said. Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the Fair Deals and Group Sales promotions.

Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair.

Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements for the fair are also forthcoming, officials said.