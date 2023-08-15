Wisconsin State Fair attendance up 4% this year

Total attendance for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair was 1,043,350, up 4% from attendance of 1,003,450 in 2022.

It’s the highest attendance for the Wisconsin State Fair since its record of 1,130,572 in 2019.

“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, executive director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”

Other notable numbers from the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair: