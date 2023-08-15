Wisconsin State Fair attendance up 4% this year

Total attendance for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair was 1,043,350, up 4% from attendance of 1,003,450 in 2022.
It’s the highest attendance for the Wisconsin State Fair since its record of 1,130,572 in 2019.
“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, executive director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”
Other notable numbers from the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair:
- The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 307,000 cream puffs to fairgoers.
- There were nearly 100,000 rides taken on the Giant Slide.
- The new Cirque at the Fair attraction had 25,000 visits.
- More than 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased.
- As for the winners of The Sporkies Wisconsin State Fair food competition, WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first place Sporkies winner and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first place inaugural Drinkies winner.