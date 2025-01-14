Wisconsin companies are finding it easier to hire and plan to hire more, WMC survey finds

The number of Wisconsin employers having trouble hiring reached its lowest level in more than a decade, according to the latestemployer survey. WMC polled 153 employers made up of a representative sample of its membership as part of its twice-per-year survey. The survey found 63% of employers say they are having trouble hiring employees, down from 68% in the summer survey and 72% a year ago. It is the lowest level since the summer of 2014 when 53% said they were having trouble hiring. The percentage finding hiring difficult has been trending down since 2021 and 2022 when it was in the mid-to-high 80s. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has ranged from 2.9% to 3.4% since late 2021 – it is currently 2.9%. The state’s labor force participation rate has been between 65.2% and 66% over the same period and is currently 65.8%. The average hourly wage across the private sector in the state was $29.15 at the end of 2021. It was $33.64 as of November 2024, a 15.4% increase. The state has added 91,000 private sector jobs since the end of 2021, a 3.6% increase. The WMC survey found 56% of employers plan to increase their total number employees over the next six months. In the summer survey, just 39% were planning to increase their headcount. Respondents were also more optimistic about the state of the economy. In the current survey, 26% said the economy was strong or very strong, up from 23% in the summer. The current survey also found 18% rated the U.S. economy as strong, up from 13%. At both the Wisconsin and U.S. levels, a majority of respondents rated the current economic strength as moderate. The optimism was even more pronounced looking ahead to the next six months. In the current survey, 63% of respondents said the Wisconsin economy would see moderate or good growth over the next six months, compared to 39% with those views over the summer. As for the national economy, 75% expect moderate or good growth over the next six months, compared to 34% with those views over the summer.